Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump reshares a video that portrays him as God’s gift to Earth

A video Trump posted on social media — “God Made Trump” — shows how the conservative movement promotes toxic and arcane ideas of masculinity to woo Christian voters.

Preacher, prophet, messiah: Trump cult takes on religious overtones at RNC July 19, 2024 / 09:35
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.