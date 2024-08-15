Trump flunks basic science yet again in speech insulting Harris’ intelligence

Donald Trump promised an “intellectual” speech during his campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday. True to form, Trump broke his vow. Instead, what rallygoers got were some mind-numbingly misinformed ramblings from a septuagenarian nominee.
Over the last several weeks, Trump has lobbed all kinds of puerile insults at Vice President Kamala Harris, attempting to undermine her intelligence. During this very speech, which Trump claimed would focus on the economy, Trump claimed Harris is “not smart.” But it’s hard to take such insults seriously when Trump himself fails to grasp some fairly basic concepts involving science and economics.
For example, he went on a rant arguing that Harris wants to “abolish oil, coal and natural gas,” and he suggested people who use wind power can’t use their electronics when it’s not windy. In reality, the vice president is currently serving in an administration that has overseen a record boom in domestic oil production. And wind turbines are capable of storing power, so people who rely on them do not need to experience some “Wizard of Oz”-level wind storm to use their appliances and gadgets.
But this is not the scenario Trump envisioned in his speech:
Trump has long demonstrated his ignorance of and aversion to wind power and other climate-conscious policies. During another rant against wind power back in 2019, Trump admitted he “never understood wind.” Evidently, he still doesn’t. That this confusion comes from a man who’s called climate change a “hoax” and repeatedly claimed that the primary consequence of rising sea levels will be more beachfront property doesn’t inspire confidence in his capacity to confront the issues of climate change or encourage an expansion of renewable energy.