The most powerful moment of the DNC so far was also the most sickening

I am forever grateful to Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall. But I also look forward to the day when I never have to hear another story like theirs told publicly again. 

Women share stories of being denied emergency abortions at Democratic National Convention August 19, 2024 / 06:01
By  Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a freelance journalist who has been published in Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CNN Opinion, Playboy, Newsweek, BuzzFeed and Marie Claire, among others.