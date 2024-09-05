Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

JD Vance chose a disturbing location for his Arizona campaign stop

Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, is led by a pastor who claims Christians can't vote for Democrats and women who seek divorce after abuse are defying God's word.

Vance booed during speech at firefighters convention August 29, 2024 / 02:01
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.