UNESCO report finds that 6 out of 10 influencers don’t use basic fact-checking practices

A new survey from UNESCO found that 62% of digital content creators don’t use basic fact-checking practices — which is particularly unsettling when you consider recent data showing that 1 in 5 Americans get their news from “news influencers” online.
The “Behind the Screens” survey, conducted by the U.N.’s educational and cultural agency with help from Bowling Green State University, was conducted in eight languages and received responses from 500 influencers from 45 countries. The study found that nearly two-thirds of influencers “lack rigorous fact-checking protocols, despite their significant impact on public discourse.”
According to the survey, 6 out of 10 influencers “admitted to not verifying the accuracy of information before sharing it with their audiences.” And the survey found that nearly 42% “use the number of likes and views of the online content as the primary factor to determine online source credibility.”