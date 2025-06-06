To cope with Trump and Musk’s feud, MAGA world turns to weird man talk

As the conservative media ecosystem tries to cope with the fallout from an apparent feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk — over the GOP’s budget bill — some right-wing influencers are trying to spin the spat as nothing more than two macho men in a benign sparring match.

You may not think that two grown men — arguably, the most powerful in the world — hurling meme-ified insults, threats and accusations at each another is an acceptable or respectable portrayal of masculine vigor — akin to Ali-Frazier or two ferocious bulls locking horns.

But many in MAGA world, an ecosystem known for trafficking in toxic masculinity, are trying to convince their followers otherwise.

“Sometimes guys fight. Guys sometimes will punch you in the face, and the next night you’re having a beer. Sleep with your girlfriend, and you patch things up,” Fox News host Jesse Watters argued Thursday night.