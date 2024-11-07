The election showed the dangerous power of Big Tech oligarchs

With Donald Trump’s election win on Tuesday, many Democrats and their allies are feeling afraid, demoralized or deeply frustrated. But fascism feasts on shattered dreams. So in the immediate aftermath it’s important to take the time to assess the conditions that brought us here and start work on making them more equitable and empowering.
That means addressing what feels to me like the biggest problem plaguing the United States: the grip that social media platforms — and their Trump-friendly operators — have on the public.
Trump’s campaign succeeded in part because it was aided by major social media and Big Tech platforms that helped promote (or failed to stop) far-right bigotry, extremism and conspiracism. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos all celebrated Trump’s election win on Tuesday. And while Musk is the only one who officially endorsed him, it’s noteworthy that each of them oversees a massive platform (multiple platforms in Zuckerberg’s case) that has become a hotbed for pro-Trump bias, misinformation and conspiracies.
Musk, who plunged millions of dollars into electing Trump, essentially turned X (formerly Twitter) into what NBC News called “pro-Trump echo chamber” where pro-Nazi accounts can purchase verification to get their abject racism prioritized across the site.