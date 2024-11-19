Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Pew study: 1 in 5 Americans get their news from social media influencers

Pew finds about 20% of Americans get their news from influencers, X hires a CFO once pardoned by Donald Trump, and GOPers sift through federal employee emails in this week’s Tuesday Tech Drop.

One of the guys? How Trump is trying to sway young male voters with Joe Rogan October 25, 2024 / 07:27
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.