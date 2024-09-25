Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump has adopted the creepy rhetoric of pickup artists to woo women voters

It’s a big red flag that Donald Trump’s “protector” line sounds like the misogynistic “pickup artists” who are popular in the MAGA movement.

‘No thank you. We don’t need that’: Mika reacts to Trump telling women he’s their protector September 24, 2024 / 01:47
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.