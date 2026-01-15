Opinion

Trump’s intimidation campaign just took a terrifying new turn

Raiding the home of a reporter who isn’t even suspected of a crime is an extraordinary step for the federal government to take.

By  Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  