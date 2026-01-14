Opinion

FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter who investigated administration

Agents seized laptops and a cellphone from Hannah Natanson in connection to a criminal case involving a Pentagon leak.

AG Bondi confirms FBI executed search warrant at WaPo reporter’s home January 14, 2026 / 06:32
By  Sydney Carruth

