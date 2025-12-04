Opinion

Trump pardons Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar December 3, 2025 / 04:06

Trump didn’t do Republicans any favors with his pardon of an indicted congressman

The GOP wanted to use Rep. Henry Cuellar’s criminal indictment against him. The president didn’t seem to care.

Dec. 4, 2025, 10:47 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

