‘We can’t give up this fight’: Rep. Boyle urges GOP to pass Obamacare subsidies bill January 12, 2026 / 09:26

Why the House GOP leaders’ failure to pass one of their own bills matters

Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to govern in 2025. The Louisiana Republican is still failing as 2026 gets underway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

