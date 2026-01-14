Why the House GOP leaders’ failure to pass one of their own bills matters

Republican officials began 2025 with great optimism about their legislative prospects. The GOP controlled the House, the Senate and the White House, giving it a unique opportunity to advance its ambitious, regressive agenda.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way. The Republican-led Congress did manage to pass a wildly unpopular domestic policy megabill, the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was filled with health care cuts and tax breaks for the wealthy. Otherwise, it spent much of the year struggling. In fact, a recent Washington Post analysis concluded that the GOP-led Congress “set a modern record for lowest legislative output in the first year of a new presidency.”

As the new year gets underway, there’s little to suggest 2026 will be any better. Politico reported:

A bill that could incentivize employers to offer more training and education programs for their workers narrowly failed on the House floor after several Republicans, including members of the party’s pro-labor wing, defected. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 215-209 against the Flexibility for Workers Education Act. GOP leaders such as Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) were seen discussing the bill with several hesitant members, some of whom eventually ended up voting for the bill, but weren’t able to get enough people on board.

After the legislation failed in the face of bipartisan opposition, GOP leaders scrapped their plan to vote on two related bills, fearing additional defeats.

The House speaker told reporters that he’s still “totally in control of the House,” adding that his failure was emblematic of “life with a small margin.”

The closer one looks at this, the faster his defense falls apart.