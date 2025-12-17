Democrats’ ACA discharge petition picks up unexpected Republican support

On Dec. 1, with time running out before tens of millions of Americans faced dramatic spikes in their health care coverage, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries played the only card he had left: The New York Democrat launched a discharge petition on a bill to keep existing Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for three years.

“We only need a handful of Republicans to join us in order to save the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans,” Jeffries said in a letter to his members. “It’s time for the do-nothing Republican Congress to proceed with urgency.”

Realistically, it seemed unlikely that any GOP members would sign on to the Democratic discharge petition — right up until some surprising developments on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning. NBC News reported:

Rebelling against their leaders, four House Republicans on Wednesday signed onto a ‘discharge petition,’ giving Democrats the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire for millions of Americans on Dec. 31. If the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as is expected, insurance costs are projected to double, on average, for about 22 million Americans who get their coverage through Obamacare.

How we arrived at this point is a little complicated, so bear with me.

Late last week, House GOP leaders unveiled what they described as a health care “plan” intended to address rising costs. The blueprint, however, was more of a hodgepodge of loosely connected conservative ideas than a serious, cohesive policy proposal.

At the time, a handful of Republican members from competitive districts, likely fearful about their electoral futures, pleaded with their party leaders to allow a vote on extending the existing tax credits that make ACA coverage affordable.

On Tuesday afternoon, House GOP leaders closed the door and ruled out the possibility of a vote on protecting the subsidies.

At that point, the Republican members from competitive districts faced a choice: They could meekly go along with their party’s regressive decision and accept that GOP leaders had ignored their wishes, or they could use their positions to actually do something.

On Wednesday morning, four chose the latter.