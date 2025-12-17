Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

4 GOP Reps. sign on to Dem health care discharge petition, providing enough numbers for a vote December 17, 2025 / 03:39

Democrats’ ACA discharge petition picks up unexpected Republican support

The GOP seemed unlikely to endorse the effort to help health care consumers — until four Republicans crossed the aisle.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post