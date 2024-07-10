Opinion

Christian activists try Ten Commandments law, emboldened by compromised Supreme Court June 21, 2024 / 11:36

Why Josh Hawley’s ahistorical ‘Christian nation’ nonsense matters

Sen. Josh Hawley not only falsely claimed that the U.S. is a "Christian nation," he went on to endorse a right-wing concept called “Christian nationalism.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

