Members eye ‘inherent contempt’ against Bondi after incomplete Epstein disclosures

In an unexpected series of events in mid-November, Congress easily approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act, giving the Justice Department just 30 days to disclose voluminous evidence related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The intended goal was to force full transparency by Friday, December 19.

As the deadline arrived, proponents had reason to be disappointed: Donald Trump’s DOJ, facing accusations of a systemic cover-up, released a variety of documents late last week, but the disclosures were incomplete; the materials were heavily redacted; and then the Justice Department subsequently removed a handful of photos from its online collection, including one showing Trump with unidentified women.

Among the many questions on the table is what the authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act intend to do next. The answer is quickly coming into focus. NBC News reported:

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Sunday they are committed to holding Justice Department officials accountable for their failure to release all eligible Jeffrey Epstein files by Friday’s deadline, saying they’re speaking with members of Congress about holding Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt.

“The quickest way, and I think most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi,” the Kentucky Republican said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

While there’s some recent precedent for people facing contempt of Congress charges (see Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, for example), “inherent contempt” isn’t quite the same thing.

In theory, Khanna and Massie could try pushing a resolution to hold the attorney general in contempt of Congress, but in practice, such an effort would almost certainly end in failure: Not only would the measure need approval from the Senate, but it would also go to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The idea that Bondi would allow her own team to prosecute her is unrealistic.

Inherent contempt proceedings in the House, however, can be approved by majority rule in the chamber; they would not need the Senate’s or the president’s approval; and, perhaps most importantly, they wouldn’t require the administration for enforcement.