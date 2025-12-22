Opinion

Kash Patel’s new ride of choice: an armored luxury BMW

The FBI director, who is under fire for use of government resources, also asked for an upgraded jet.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press conference on Oct. 23, 2025, in New York City.
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press conference on Oct. 23, 2025, in New York City.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Carol Leonnig
Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.