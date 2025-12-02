Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The National Guard shooting was horrific. Vilifying Afghans is the wrong response.

I served in Afghanistan and in the National Guard. We should not betray our allies again.

MS NOW: Afghan community in legal limbo, fearing deportation after DC shooting November 28, 2025 / 02:20
By  Kristen L. Rouse

Kristen L. Rouse

Kristen L. Rouse is a U.S. Army veteran who served three combat tours in Afghanistan. She is founder of NYC Veterans Alliance.