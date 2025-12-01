Opinion

Trump’s MRI was for his heart and his abdomen, the White House says

A memo from the president’s doctor said the imaging test was simply preventive due to his age, and that it came back clean. The White House’s refusal to divulge those details had driven speculation.

President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 22, 2025.Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.