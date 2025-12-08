Opinion

‘Highly suspicious’: Trump official hit with lawsuit alleging abuse of power against foes November 26, 2025 / 06:09

Two Trump mortgages have same feature that led to charges for several presidential foes

“Given Trump’s position on situations like this, he’s going to either need to fire himself or refer himself to the Department of Justice,” one expert said.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

