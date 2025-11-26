Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.26.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the shooting near the White House: “Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot Wednesday blocks from the White House, the state’s governor said, and authorities said a suspect was in custody. Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on X that both Guard members had died, before saying his office had since received conflicting reports about their conditions.”

* I hope to circle back to this story out of Georgia after the Thanksgiving break: “A Georgia prosecutor on Wednesday dropped the state case against President Donald Trump stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

* Reading this report is difficult and frustrating, but it’s worth your time anyway: “In recent weeks, immigration lawyers in several cities have seen a surge in arrests of foreign spouses of Americans during interviews at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices.”

* In related news, DACA recipients, better known as “Dreamers,” are being arrested by Trump administration officials despite deportation protections.

* It appears that the DHS secretary has some explaining to do: “The Justice Department said Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the Trump administration official behind the decision not to comply with a federal judge’s order to halt the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.”

* A story we’ve been monitoring: “The U.S. Coast Guard must immediately return a rescue helicopter to the city of Newport as a court case challenging the aircraft’s removal gets underway, a federal judge has ruled. In an opinion issued Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken found that the sudden relocation of the helicopter last month could imperil lives as crabbing season gets underway, and that the Coast Guard had not provided legally required notice before moving the aircraft nearly 100 miles south to North Bend.”

* So many Trump lawsuits against media outlets, so few victories: “A judge on Monday dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump’s media organization against The Guardian over reports on its ties to a Russian oligarch.”

* An update on a former official whom I’ve mentioned before: “A former Justice Department lawyer who spoke out publicly about the Trump administration’s aggressive maneuvers to deport migrants has joined one of the legal advocacy firms challenging the administration’s approaches to immigration, benefits for the poor and civil rights. In an interview with The New York Times, Erez Reuveni said he decided to work for the group Democracy Forward because ‘this is really a make-or-break moment for the rule of law, for democracy, for the rights of all people who live in this country.’”

Enjoy Thanksgiving, and I’ll see you on Monday morning.