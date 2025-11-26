Opinion

Members of law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, respond to a shooting near the White House, where two West Virginia National Guard members were shot on Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.26.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

Nov. 26, 2025, 5:30 PM EST

Steve Benen

