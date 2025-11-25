Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Judge throws out Trump media group’s lawsuit against The Guardian

A Florida circuit court judge gave the president’s media company a lesson in journalism as he tossed out its defamation suit over a report on its ties to Russia.

Trump sues WSJ and Murdoch for libel and defamation over Jeffrey Epstein report July 21, 2025 / 11:24
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.