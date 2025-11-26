Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

House Dems launch tool to help people report ICE abuses

House Democrats followed through on their plan to create an online portal that is currently being used to keep track of alleged misconduct by federal immigration officials.

Hundreds show up for training to resist ICE, protect their neighbors November 18, 2025 / 06:33
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.