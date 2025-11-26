National Guard member wounded in shooting near the White House

Two National Guard members were involved in a shooting Wednesday near the White House, with at least one of them wounded, a Secret Service spokesman said.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a shooting a few blocks from the White House and said a suspect was in custody. A District of Columbia EMS official said paramedics treated three gunshot victims at the scene, and that all three were taken to hospitals.

President Donald Trump was in Florida, but the White House said it was on an “enhanced security posture.” Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president had been briefed on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.