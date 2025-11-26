Opinion

Georgia prosecutor drops state election interference case against Trump

Peter Skandalakis, who took over from Fani Willis, said his decision had nothing to do with politics. It ends what was once considered the case that posed the most risk to Trump.

Georgia appeals court disqualifies DA Fani willis from prosecuting Trump December 19, 2024 / 07:30
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.