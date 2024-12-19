Opinion

'They want to make an example out of her.' House Republicans say Liz Cheney should face investigation over Jan. 6 probe

Why the weak Republican allegations against Liz Cheney matter

It's less about baseless allegations of crimes and more about what Donald Trump and his team intend to do with the baseless allegations of crimes.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

