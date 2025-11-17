On Walmart and Thanksgiving costs, Trump’s ‘big fact’ is neither big nor fact

When it comes to inflation, affordability and Americans’ concerns about the cost of living, Donald Trump has spent months fighting a losing war. The president keeps lying, and the public keeps getting annoyed.
The White House, however, believes it has one key piece of evidence on its side.
“Go to Walmart and other companies, and in every case it’s about 25%, a Thanksgiving meal and surroundings are 25% lower than it was under the Biden administration,” Trump falsely claimed. “That’s a big fact, and that comes from Walmart and others.”
In reality, the claim is neither big nor a fact, as the president really ought to understand by now.
The truth is simple: Walmart lowered the cost of its Thanksgiving dinner by reducing the number of items included in the package and replacing brand-name products with value products. Consumers will pay less, in other words, because they’ll get less, no thanks to the White House’s misguided agenda.