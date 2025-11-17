Opinion

Pastor arrested at Chicago ICE facility speaks out: ‘Intense crisis of morality’ November 16, 2025 / 09:03

Chicago pastor sounds alarm after brutal ICE arrest: U.S. is facing a ‘crisis of morality’

Michael Woolf told MS NOW that “people of conscience” must speak out against Trump’s immigration crackdown, which he called an “emergency.”

Nov. 17, 2025, 3:00 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

