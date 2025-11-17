Chicago pastor sounds alarm after brutal ICE arrest: U.S. is facing a ‘crisis of morality’

On Friday, Rev. Michael Woolf was among 21 people arrested during a protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, facility in Broadview, Illinois, outside Chicago.

Video of the arrest shows a group of officers dragging Woolf to the ground and digging their knees into his body before detaining him. Woolf, a pastor at Evanston’s Lake Street Church, was later released after seven hours in custody.

at one point, i watched a cook county sheriff’s officer (who appears to be in charge) point out a priest in the crowd. he and a couple officers then went into the crowd , dragged him into the street, and arrested him.situation is still tense as crowd jostles with police to get into the street. — shawn (@mulchy.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T16:14:17.718Z

On Sunday, Woolf spoke with the co-hosts of “The Weekend: Primetime” to discuss why he and other faith leaders were protesting outside that facility, as well as the “crisis” of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in cities like Chicago.

“We were there to raise our voices against what’s happening in that facility, because we know what’s happening in that facility is pretty much tantamount to torture,” Woolf said. “It’s denial of food, it’s unsanitary conditions, and the people who are detained there are detained without any spiritual care whatsoever.”

Woolf said Friday was not his first day protesting in front of the Broadview facility, which has been criticized for its inhumane conditions.

During previous demonstrations, the pastor said he’s made an effort to speak with officers and remind them that they are “moral actors” who have “choices to make.”