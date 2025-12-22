Is the Trump administration helping to fuel America’s affordability crisis?

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 20 episode of “Velshi.”
When politicians talk about affordability, it can sometimes feel like they’re describing something vague and amorphous. They promise to “address affordability” without really coming up with concrete solutions, leaving you with the impression that the crisis you’re feeling is driven by some mysterious economic force beyond anyone’s control.
In Donald Trump’s case, it’s a little different: He wants you to believe you’re simply imagining higher prices. The president’s real concern seems to be that you will start connecting the dots and realize not only that the affordability crisis is a very real thing, but it is by design.
But two recent stories that largely flew under the radar — mostly because the Trump administration wanted them to — make that connection clear.
The first story centers on an alleged price-fixing scheme involving PepsiCo and Walmart. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that Trump’s Federal Trade Commission may have quietly buried a case alleging that Pepsi and Walmart colluded to rig grocery prices, artificially inflating costs for the superstore’s competitors while ensuring its dominance in the grocery field.
According to the FTC complaint, Pepsi actively policed and punished grocery chains that tried to compete with Walmart on its products.
This matters because Pepsi is a giant. It took in $92 billion last year, selling not just soft drinks, but also iconic food brands like Lays, Doritos, Quaker and more.
Walmart is far and away one of Pepsi’s biggest customers, according to market analysts. Pepsi has an interest in keeping Walmart happy because, as retail market data firm Numerator found, Walmart controls more than 20% of the U.S. grocery market and ranks among the top three grocers in almost every major population center.
According to the complaint, their relationship allegedly cuts both ways: Pepsi helps Walmart dominate, and in return, Walmart helps Pepsi maintain its grip on the grocery market.
The unsealed complaint alleges that Pepsi colluded with Walmart to force competing retailers to charge higher prices to consumers.
Grocery prices in general have risen more than 35% since 2019, but Pepsi’s have far outpaced that. Its soft drink prices alone have soared 67% higher in the same time period, according to retail grocery analyst Errol Schweizer.
During the post-pandemic “greedflation” wave of 2022, Pepsi’s chief financial officer even said on an investor call, “I still think we’re capable of taking whatever pricing we need.” The company then raised prices by double digits for seven straight quarters.
Before she stepped down in January, one of the last cases then-FTC Chair Lina Khan tackled was the antitrust action against Pepsi for alleged violations of the Robinson-Patman Act of 1936, a federal antitrust law designed to protect small businesses from price discrimination by suppliers.
The FTC argued that the law prohibits suppliers from giving large buyers unfair price breaks or promotional advantages over smaller, competing retailers. In that way, it ensures all competing resellers get proportionately equal terms for the same commodities. Notably, the law has been largely ignored and unenforced by antitrust agencies since the 1980s.
In this case, as is customary in antitrust procedures, the FTC’s complaint was initially redacted. But Andrew Ferguson, whom Trump appointed to replace Khan as FTC chair, dropped the case in May. As a result, the documents central to the case remained hidden from public view.
But it wasn’t over.
A few months later, a nonprofit called Institute for Local Self-Reliance petitioned the court to unseal those documents and won.
Pepsi, unsurprisingly, fought the petition, arguing, “the misleading narrative in the documents will damage Pepsi’s reputation.” The judge disagreed, finding that “negative publicity” was not a sufficient reason for keeping the complaint sealed.
The complaint was finally made public on Dec. 11. As antitrust analyst Matt Stoller put it, “A Trump official tasked with dealing with affordability tried to hide this complaint and failed, and now there’s a political and legal storm as a result.”
What the unsealed complaint revealed was damning: Khan’s team had done its homework. It had gathered and assembled internal Pepsi documents and emails allegedly showing that Pepsi enforced a price gap between Walmart and its competitors — a gap that favored Walmart.
According to the complaint, Pepsi actively monitored the prices of its products at rival stores, prepared reports for Walmart showing its pricing advantage and raised wholesale prices on other retailers, forcing them to charge their customers more than the superstore charged.
When Walmart was asked for a response, a spokesperson said, “It’s worth noting that the FTC voluntarily dismissed this one. We remain committed to negotiating on behalf of our customers, so we can deliver value and everyday low prices.”
A Pepsi spokesperson also responded, saying, “This case was voluntarily dismissed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and the unsealing does not change the outcome. The complaint includes inaccuracies and unsubstantiated allegations, including mischaracterizations of our business dealings with customers.”
Either way, Walmart controls more than a fifth of the grocery market, a huge share. But other retailers didn’t get Walmart’s allegedly sweet deal with Pepsi, and the result was higher prices for millions of consumers shopping for Pepsi products everywhere else.