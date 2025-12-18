Trump removes any doubt about the Venezuela gambit: It’s about the oil

When it comes to U.S. policy toward Venezuela, the “what” is far clearer than the “why.” In recent weeks, Americans have seen Donald Trump threaten the South American country, designate Nicolás Maduro’s regime a foreign terrorist organization, try to shut down Venezuela’s airspace, deploy more weapons and military units to the Caribbean, and more recently, announce a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” entering and leaving Venezuela.

But as the United States moves closer to a military confrontation, the reason for the developments has been elusive. Does this have something to do with drug trafficking? Or maybe immigration?

This week, the ambiguities were resolved in no uncertain terms. As The New York Times summarized:

President Trump and his top advisers could not be more blunt in their claims: The United States created Venezuela’s oil industry. Venezuela stole American oil fields through nationalizations. Now, the United States wants those assets back.

In a 214-word rant published to his social media platform late Tuesday afternoon, the Republican referred several times to Venezuela’s “theft” of “assets” that he said belong to Americans, which he concluded “must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY.”

A day later, his phrasing was more direct.

Trump on Venezuela: "They took all of our oil and we want it back. They illegally took it." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-17T21:02:14.109Z

“They took all of our oil from not that long ago, and we want it back,” Trump said. “But they took it, they illegally took it.”