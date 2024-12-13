Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Senate Republicans acknowledge pressure campaign over Cabinet picks December 13, 2024 / 08:43

Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski says she’s ‘not attached’ to Republican label

The Alaska senator raised some eyebrows when she said she felt “more comfortable” with no party label than with “an identity as a Republican.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post