Analyst: Trump ‘running out of leverage’ in escalating feud with Harvard University June 7, 2025 / 08:38

On enrolling international students, federal judge sides with Harvard over Trump admin

The administration's effort to block international students from enrolling in Harvard has lost in court (for now), but the larger political war continues.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

