On enrolling international students, federal judge sides with Harvard over Trump admin

Donald Trump’s unprecedented and radical offensive against Harvard University has been, among other things, multifaceted. The most prominent facet of the president’s campaign, for example, has focused on eliminating federal grants to the school. There’s also the matter of the administration targeting Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

But about a month ago, the Republican administration escalated matters further. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem personally sent a letter to university officials that read in part: “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked.”

At that point, Harvard — one of the most respected institutions of higher education on the planet — could no longer enroll international students. Four weeks later, a federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security’s decision as litigation in the matter continues. The New York Times reported:

A federal judge in Boston sided with Harvard University on Friday and barred a Trump administration effort to rescind the school’s right to host international students. The government’s moves against Harvard have thrown the lives of thousands of visiting scholars into temporary disarray. But the ruling by Judge Allison D. Burroughs allows Harvard’s longstanding participation in the Student and Visitor Exchange Program to continue, at least for now.

Burroughs directed the administration to “immediately” prepare guidance to alert relevant agencies to disregard the May 22 notice from DHS, and to restore “every visa holder and applicant to the position that individual would have been absent such Revocation Notice.”