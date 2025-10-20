Why so many universities are rejecting the White House’s proposed ‘compact’

Donald Trump and his administration have spent much of the year targeting American higher education in a multifaceted campaign, but the story took an unexpected turn earlier this month when the Republican White House unveiled a “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.”

The document, sent to nine leading U.S. universities, offered the schools a deal of sorts. The institutions would become eligible for preferential treatment in the distribution of federal grants, but in exchange for this special status, the universities would have to give Team Trump greater control over everything from admissions to tuition, faculty to speech codes.

It’s not working: Last week, five giants in higher education — Brown University, M.I.T., the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California and the University of Virginia — all effectively told the White House, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

The New York Times reported on one especially interesting element of the larger story:

Brown’s decision, in particular, is a case study of how the White House may have misjudged its own strength and academia’s nerve, especially once one of Mr. Trump’s top aides said that the nine schools initially chosen to consider the proposal were ‘good actors,’ or could be. After Trump officials abruptly moved to shut off federal money in April, Brown forged a multimillion-dollar settlement in July. But when the Trump administration returned this month and asked the school to consider its ideology-for-funding compact, it refused to sign.

In other words, earlier this year, Brown was one of the many universities that came under fire from Team Trump. A few months later, the school grudgingly struck deal with the administration.

At the time, Brown administrators probably thought they were in the clear. After all, they’d already struck a deal with the president’s team, which presumably removed them from the West Wing’s enemies list.