Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.18.25

* Russia’s war in Ukraine: “President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he planned to go Turkey on Wednesday to try to revive peace talks with Russia that have been stalled since the summer. Ukrainian and Russian officials have not held direct negotiations for months, and efforts to end the war have reached a stalemate since the last round of talks between President Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in August.”

* The ruling Facebook’s parent company was hoping for: “Meta did not break the law when it bought its nascent rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, a federal judge said on Tuesday, handing a major win to the $1.51 trillion company and dealing a blow to the government’s efforts to rein in the power of tech giants.”

* A ruling the White House wasn’t hoping for: “A Tennessee judge on Monday temporarily blocked the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis, siding with state and local lawmakers who argued that Gov. Bill Lee had overstepped his constitutional authority in sending troops to the city.”

* In related news: “Hundreds of federalized National Guard members sent to Illinois and Oregon will return to their home states as early as this week, a defense official told NBC News on Monday.”

* In Ecuador: “President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has spent months courting Washington. He has met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago; formed an alliance with the Blackwater founder Erik Prince, a Trump supporter; and pressed to allow U.S. military bases in Ecuador. But voters at home delivered Mr. Noboa a sharp rebuke. They soundly rejected a national referendum on Sunday that he had backed, aimed at authorizing a foreign miliary presence in Ecuador.”