Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘This is personal to me’: Mayor pushes back against immigration raids November 18, 2025 / 06:50

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.18.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

Nov. 18, 2025, 5:30 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post