Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.30.25: Iowans to vote in the last special election of 2025

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The final special election of 2025 is in Iowa, where voters in a Des Moines-area district will choose a new state senator. A Republican victory would give the GOP a supermajority in the state legislative chamber.

* In Virginia, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner was already favored to win re-election, but his odds of success just went up: Republican state Sen. Bryce Reeves dropped out of the race over the weekend, leaving the GOP without a leading candidate.

* Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman announced last week that she’ll give up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate in Wyoming. She’s now the front-runner to succeed Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who’s retiring after one term.