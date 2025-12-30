Pipe bomb suspect expected to appear in D.C. federal court Tuesday

The man accused of placing two pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters the night before the U.S. Capitol riot is expected in federal court in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether he will remain in custody pending trial.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested at his Woodbridge, Virginia, home earlier this month for allegedly planting the pipe bombs and at the two headquarters in Washington, marking a significant breakthrough in an almost five-year investigation.

He was charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce with intent to kill, injure, intimidate or destroy property, and attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials, according to charging documents.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors filed a memo seeking pretrial detention for Cole, arguing that he poses a danger to the community and must remain detained pending trial. In the filing, the Justice Department gave details about the suspect’s alleged motives in the case and said that Cole gave an hourslong videotaped confession in an interview with FBI officials explaining why he allegedly placed the pipe bombs.

The unsolved case had fueled conspiracy theories about who had planted the bombs the night before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. According to the memo, Cole told investigators that he believed someone needed to "speak up" for people who believed the election was stolen and that he wanted to target the country's political parties because they were "in charge." There is no evidence that there was widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. Prosecutors also said Cole had denied that his alleged actions were "directed toward Congress or related to the proceedings scheduled to take place on Jan. 6, 2021." On Tuesday, Cole's defense team submitted its opposition to the government's detention memo, saying that he has been diagnosed with a mild form of autism and and that he is not a flight risk. Cole's attorneys are seeking his release as he awaits trial and said they are willing to comply with house arrest or an ankle monitor. His defense team did not address the alleged confession Cole made in any significant way. Before Cole's Dec. 4 arrest, authorities showed video of a pipe bomb suspect wearing gloves, a face mask and a hoodie. Investigators spent years digging through evidence and tips in an effort to capture him. Authorities said that during a search of Cole's car and home, investigators found bomb-making components. Ebony Davis Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.