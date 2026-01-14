Greenland premier says he prefers Denmark to U.S., and Trump issues new threat

Late last week, Donald Trump’s crusade to acquire Greenland took an ugly turn as the American president, sounding a bit like an organized crime boss, announced that his administration intended to “do something” on the Arctic island, “whether they like it or not.”

The Republican added, “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

A few days later, Greenland’s leader offered a rejoinder of sorts. The New York Times reported:

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen of Greenland said on Tuesday that his country would rather remain a part of the Danish Kingdom than join the United States, a day before officials from the three governments are set to meet at the White House.

Nielsen’s position was unambiguous. “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” he said in a joint news conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksenk. “We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union.”

Speaking from Frederiksen’s office in Copenhagen, Nielsen went on to say, “Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States.”

Soon after, a reporter asked Trump for his reaction to the comment. The Republican said he didn’t know who Greenland’s prime minister is (which hardly seems like something an American president should brag about), before concluding that Nielsen’s comments are “gonna be a big problem for him.”