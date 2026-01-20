Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Let that sink in’: Joe stunned by Sen. Tuberville’s comments on SNAP and ‘young men’ October 29, 2025 / 03:05

‘Unabashed bigotry’: GOP’s Tuberville sparks backlash with anti-Muslim messages

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the Alabama Republican’s anti-Muslim message represents “a stain on our Congress.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post