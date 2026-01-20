‘Unabashed bigotry’: GOP’s Tuberville sparks backlash with anti-Muslim messages

There’s no legal requirement that American officials put their hands on a religious text during swearing-in ceremonies, but it’s a custom that’s existed for generations.

Because most U.S. officials have traditionally been Christians, there’s a norm that people take their oaths with a Bible — a custom Donald Trump bypassed when he neglected to put his hand on the Bible during his second inauguration. But given the rich diversity of faiths that’s long existed in the United States, plenty of officials from minority religious traditions have used their own sacred texts.

Evidently, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville isn’t comfortable with this.

On New Year’s Eve, the Alabama senator responded to a report about Zohran Mamdani being sworn in with the Quran at the New York City mayor’s inauguration. “The enemy is inside the gates,” Tuberville wrote via social media.

Almost three weeks later, Tuberville did it again.

Highlighting a video clip of Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi of Virginia being sworn into office with her hand on the Quran, the Republican used social media to push the same six-word message: “The enemy is inside the gates.”

Tuberville didn’t elaborate, though the Alabamian’s missive wasn’t exactly subtle. It also generated a swift response from Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who responded to the Republican’s message with a condemnation published on Bluesky: