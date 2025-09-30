Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Recent mass shootings may highlight a critical veteran mental health care shortage

One of America’s key promises is that veterans will be cared for when they return home. But a shortage of psychology providers at VA medical facilities says otherwise.

Governor Whitmer gives update on deadly Michigan church shooting September 29, 2025 / 03:56
By  Kristen L. Rouse

Kristen L. Rouse

Kristen L. Rouse is a U.S. Army veteran who served three combat tours in Afghanistan. She is founder of NYC Veterans Alliance.