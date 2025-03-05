The White House’s line on veterans goes from bad to worse

Broadly speaking, when it comes to veterans, there are two key problems with the Republican Party’s agenda. The first is that veterans’ benefits have been put in jeopardy.

As Rachel Maddow Show viewers know, this is driven in large part by the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE operation, but GOP lawmakers’ plans on Capitol Hill are also generating concerns. In fact, earlier this week, Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, who sits on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, appeared on CNN and was asked whether he could guarantee that veterans’ benefits and care would not be affected by his party’s proposed spending cuts.

“No, I can’t guarantee anything,” the North Carolinian replied.

But the other element to this is that the White House’s mass firings agenda is leading to layoffs throughout the federal government, which is pushing plenty of veterans out of their jobs. Indeed, The New York Times reported, “Veterans, who make up a disproportionate share of federal employees, are feeling the brunt of the Trump administration’s rapid push to downsize the work force, generating discord in a reliable political base for Republicans.”

The same report added, “Nearly 30 percent of civil service employees in the federal government are veterans, according to data as of September from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources arm.”

It’s difficult to say with certainty precisely how many veterans have been fired as part of the White House’s push, but Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee put the number at roughly 6,000 as of late February.

It was against this backdrop that NBC News reported on the latest rhetoric from Alina Habba, a counselor to the president.

White House adviser Alina Habba said Tuesday that military veterans affected by the DOGE-led layoffs of federal workers may not be ‘fit to have a job at this moment.’

As part of her comments, Habba (who was part of Donald Trump’s legal team before joining his White House operation) said she had no sympathy for the thousands of Americans who have lost their jobs. “I really don’t feel sorry for them,” she said.

Habba’s rhetoric shifted when a reporter reminded her that some military veterans have been part of that group.