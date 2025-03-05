Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump suffers backlash as Musk’s crew attacks services for veterans February 28, 2025 / 08:00

The White House’s line on veterans goes from bad to worse

As part of Trump’s agenda, thousands of veterans have been laid off. They may not be “fit to have a job at this moment,” Alina Habba said.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post