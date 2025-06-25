Trump’s response to intelligence assessment on Iran strikes takes an incoherent turn

As Donald Trump arrived in the Netherlands this week for an annual NATO summit, the American president reportedly hoped to take a victory lap of sorts, celebrating the success of the preemptive military strikes he approved targeting Iranian nuclear sites. As is often the case with the Republican, reality quickly got in the way.

On Tuesday, the world learned of a preliminary intelligence assessment from the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, which jolted the public and political debate. As NBC News confirmed, the initial assessment concluded that the U.S. airstrikes “were not as effective” as Trump claimed, and the mission set Iran’s nuclear program “back by only three to six months.”

The day after this assessment reached the public, the president responded to the news in a decidedly Trumpian way. NBC News reported:

Trump and his top Cabinet officials are disputing reports that indicate the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities set Iran’s nuclear program back by only a few months — despite his initial claim that the U.S. ‘obliterated’ the program. Speaking to reporters in the Netherlands today, Trump repeatedly referred to the strikes as causing ‘obliteration.’ He claimed that he thinks the U.S. strikes set Iran back decades.

Predictably, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the president’s comments. (The New York Times reported that Trump has “closely monitored” which members of his administration have used the specific words he wants to hear.)

There were some key problems with the Republican’s rhetoric at his NATO press conference, starting with the fact that he kept contradicting himself in incoherent ways.

Pressed on the efficacy of the mission and the accuracy of the intelligence, Trump said, “The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don’t know. It could have been very severe. That’s what the intelligence says. So I guess that’s correct. But I think we can take the ‘we don’t know.’ It was very severe. It was obliteration.”

The first part of his answer was at odds with the second. The intelligence can’t be conclusive and inconclusive at the same time. If Trump wants to say that it’s too early to have a firm understanding of the strikes’ success, fine. But when he simultaneously declares that the U.S. doesn’t know for sure whether Iran’s nuclear sites were obliterated, and that Iran’s nuclear sites were obliterated, his assertions become plainly unbelievable.