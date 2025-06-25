Opinion

‘Total obliteration’: Trump doubles down on Iran’s nuclear sites despite conflicting assessments June 25, 2025 / 09:00

Trump’s response to intelligence assessment on Iran strikes takes an incoherent turn

The intelligence about the U.S. strikes on Iranian targets can’t be conclusive and inconclusive at the same time.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post