Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

What is the state of Iran’s nuclear program? Trump insists sites are ‘totally destroyed’ June 24, 2025 / 08:42

White House slams intel that suggests Trump-backed strikes didn’t destroy targets in Iran

The president said Iran’s nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” Reports of a new intelligence assessment suggest otherwise.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post