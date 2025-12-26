Opinion

U.S. launches deadly strikes against ISIS in Nigeria

President Donald Trump has accused the Islamist militant group of killing “primarily innocent Christians,” and said the attacks were “powerful and deadly.”

People inspect the scene of a deadly bomb explosion inside a mosque on Dec. 25 in Maiduguri, Nigeria.
People inspect the scene of a deadly bomb explosion inside a mosque on Dec. 25 in Maiduguri, Nigeria.Jossy Ola / AP
Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.