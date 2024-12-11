Why Trump’s new announcement about Kimberly Guilfoyle matters

When it comes to making personnel decisions for the federal government, Donald Trump has demonstrated a preoccupation with choosing television personalities and people with direct ties to his immediate family.
Once in a great while, however, the Republican president-elect is able to find someone who manages to check more than one box. NBC News reported:
President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would nominate former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and his longtime billionaire friend Tom Barrack to be ambassadors to Greece and Turkey, respectively. … In a separate post announcing his selection of her for ambassador to Greece, Trump referred to Guilfoyle, who announced in 2022 that she was engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr., as a yearslong ‘close friend and ally.’
I’m mindful of the latest reporting suggesting that Guilfoyle might no longer be engaged to the president-elect’s oldest son, but I neither know nor care about their personal lives.
What I do care about is the frequency with which Trump chooses people of dubious qualifications for prominent governmental posts based on their closeness to members of his family. The growing list now includes: