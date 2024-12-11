Why Trump’s new announcement about Kimberly Guilfoyle matters

When it comes to making personnel decisions for the federal government, Donald Trump has demonstrated a preoccupation with choosing television personalities and people with direct ties to his immediate family.

Once in a great while, however, the Republican president-elect is able to find someone who manages to check more than one box. NBC News reported:

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would nominate former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and his longtime billionaire friend Tom Barrack to be ambassadors to Greece and Turkey, respectively. … In a separate post announcing his selection of her for ambassador to Greece, Trump referred to Guilfoyle, who announced in 2022 that she was engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr., as a yearslong ‘close friend and ally.’

I’m mindful of the latest reporting suggesting that Guilfoyle might no longer be engaged to the president-elect’s oldest son, but I neither know nor care about their personal lives.