Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

If you reflexively blamed this insurer for its proposed anesthesia policy, you were right

The news of Anthem’s policy proposal helped provoke another round of a longstanding debate: Who is to blame for America’s health care woes?

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses plan to put time limit on anesthesia December 6, 2024 / 02:50
By  Dr. Adam Gaffney

Dr. Adam Gaffney

Dr. Adam Gaffney is a pulmonary and critical care physician, public health researcher, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.  He is a former president of Physicians for a National Health Program and the author of "To Heal Humankind: The Right to Health in History."  