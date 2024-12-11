Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Yikes! Industries warn of devastating effects of Trump’s tariffs; Trump ignores his own poor record November 27, 2024 / 11:40

With Liberty in Laundry Act, Republicans remain fixated on home appliances

The GOP's weird preoccupation with energy efficiency standards has gone from dishwashers and refrigerators to washers and dryers.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post