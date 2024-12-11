With Liberty in Laundry Act, Republicans remain fixated on home appliances

As recently as April, Axios reported that there was some “frustration” among House Republicans over their party’s focus on home appliance–related legislation, especially given the obvious fact that the Democratic-led Senate would ignore the GOP’s measures.

In the months that followed, however, Republican leaders in the chamber ignored those concerns, apparently seeing this as a winning issue. Those attitudes continue to linger — even now in the wake of Election Day. The Washington Examiner reported:

The House of Representatives passed a Republican bill Tuesday preventing new energy efficiency standards for washing machines unless new regulations are ‘cost-effective or technologically feasible.’ The measure adds to recent efforts by the GOP to highlight opposition to new regulations for home appliances and advance legislation to block such rules implemented or considered by the Biden administration.

The final tally in the floor vote was 215 to 200. House Republicans were, predictably, unanimous in their support for the legislation, which was championed by Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee. All but six House Democrats opposed the bill, and 15 members skipped the vote entirely.

The measure now heads to the Democratic-led Senate, which will, of course, completely ignore the Liberty in Laundry Act during the pre-inaugural lame-duck session.

The latest developments in the House, however, were more than just an example of unnecessary posturing. Rather, they were also the latest in a series of attempts at unnecessary posturing.

It was in May, for example, when House Republicans approved the Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act (or “HOOHA”), which, if implemented, would make it more difficult to enact energy efficiency standards for washing machines, among other things.

GOP leaders kept going from there. In the spring, the party voted to roll back efficiency standards on refrigerators with the Refrigerator Freedom Act. In the summer, they targeted efficiency standards on dishwashers with the Stop Unaffordable Dishwasher Standards Act. In the fall, evidently, it was time to focus on laundry machines.

There’s no great mystery as to the broader political context: Republican members have a problem with energy efficiency standards, which used to enjoy relatively bipartisan support before the party’s approach to energy policy moved sharply to the right.

A PunchBowl News report published earlier this year helped summarize matters: “These are all part of the Republican culture war clash over energy efficiency and climate change. It’s similar to the gas stove hysteria or Trump’s war on low-flush toilets and light bulbs.”

During a floor debate on one of these home appliance measures, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California described the effort as “ridiculous,” adding, “It is Congress at its worst.”

That was true when the congresswoman made the comment in July, and it’s every bit as accurate now.

As for whether Republicans will keep this crusade going in the next Congress, when the GOP controls the levers of power, stay tuned.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.