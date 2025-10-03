The ridiculous reason Team Trump fired the director of the Eisenhower library

Ahead of Donald Trump’s recent state visit to Britain, the president apparently wanted to present King Charles with some kind of gift, and administration officials settled on something related to Dwight Eisenhower. (Eisenhower, of course, led the Allied forces in World War II before getting elected to the White House.)

The New York Times reported what happened next:

Through a personal email address, an administration official approached the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home in Abilene, Kan., which has at least one Eisenhower sword in its collection, given to him in 1947 by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands. But the library declined to release it or any other original artifact in its collection, on the grounds that they are the property of the U.S. government, which the library is obligated by law to preserve for the American public.

Trump ended up giving the British monarch a replica sword, but that’s not the important part.

Rather, what makes this story extraordinary is that Todd Arrington, the director of the Eisenhower library, was soon after forced out of his job.

Technically, Arrington resigned, but he told the Times that it was not voluntary. “I never imagined that I would be fired from almost 30 years of government service for this,” he said.