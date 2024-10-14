Why Trump’s furious condemnation of ‘The Apprentice’ film matters

It’s unlikely that Donald Trump has seen “The Apprentice,” a movie that chronicles his early rise, but he evidently doesn’t care for it. The Hill reported:

Former President Trump is slamming “The Apprentice,” calling the film about his early rise in New York “fake and classless.” “It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote in an early morning Truth Social post on Monday.

The 150-word missive, published shortly before 1 a.m. ET, covered some predictable ground, including the Republican expressing hope that the film will “bomb.”

But there was one sentence in the online piece that stood out for me: “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want.”

It’s not surprising that Trump would whine incessantly about a movie he almost certainly hasn’t seen, but note the phrasing in his message: The GOP candidate lamented the fact that these filmmakers are “allowed” to say “whatever they want.”

It’s as if some people believe it’s a free country with a First Amendment. What nerve.

The line came almost seven years to the day after Trump declared during an Oval Office event that he considered it “disgusting” that the nation’s free press can “write whatever it wants.”

In recent days, of course, the former president hasn’t just lashed out at those responsible for “The Apprentice” movie. He also has launched a bizarre campaign against CBS and “60 Minutes,” accusing the outlet and the news program of a “scandal” that does not exist.

Trump has nevertheless repeatedly called for CBS to lose its broadcast license — an appeal that doesn’t actually make sense — a point he seemed especially excited about over the weekend. On Friday night, for example, the Republican said “60 Minutes” should be “taken off the air,” and a day later, he suggested during a Newsmax interview that the government should somehow pull CBS from the airwaves.

And did I mention that Trump said in reference to The New York Times: “Wait until you see what I’m going to do with them”? Because that happened last week, too.