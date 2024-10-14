Trump suggests using the military to address ‘the enemy from within’

Donald Trump broke new ground in his criticisms of Americans last year when the former president released a video in which he argued, among other things, “[T]he greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, U.S.A.-hating people that represent us.”

Months later, in a Veterans Day message, the Republican not only referred to many Americans as “vermin” — phrasing that echoed Hitler and Mussolini — he concluded, “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within.”

In other words, the former president suggested that he’d identified the United States’ biggest problem: Americans he disliked.

Trump has met the enemy. Evidently, it’s us — or at least a whole lot of us.

The GOP candidate has been leaning into this messaging of late, declaring at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that he considers the Democrats on Vice President Kamala Harris’ team to be “the enemy from within.” Around the same time, at an event in Wisconsin, Trump suggested that his American opponents are “more dangerous” than Russia and China.

On Friday, the Republican added a new word to his talking points, condemning “the enemy from within — all the scum that we have to deal with.”

For those with an eye toward history, Trump is the first White House hopeful to ever refer to his own fellow Americans as “scum.”

That was new, but it wasn’t the most unsettling comment on the subject. The Washington Post reported:

Former president Donald Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday that he is worried about the prospect of unspecified actions by what he dubbed “radical left lunatics” on Election Day, urging that the National Guard or U.S. military be deployed on American soil against those he labeled “the enemy from within.”

In an interview that aired on Fox News, Maria Bartiromo asked Trump whether he was “expecting chaos on Election Day.” As part of the question, she referred to immigrants with criminal records and those on terrorist watch lists.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” Trump replied. “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

In the next breath, in an apparent reference to Election Day concerns, the Republican concluded, “It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard — or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within … sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

In context, it appeared that Trump was suggesting the military can, and perhaps should, be used against Americans on American soil.