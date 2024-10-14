Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Fears grow that ‘clown-like’ Trump could achieve fascist goals despite gross incompetence October 12, 2024 / 08:05

Trump suggests using the military to address ‘the enemy from within’

After referring to his American opponents as "scum," the Republican candidate suggested possibly using the military to respond to "the enemy from within."

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post