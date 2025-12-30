Trump wastes little time embracing Putin’s latest dubious claim

Diplomatic efforts to resolve Russia’s war in Ukraine were made complex this week when Vladimir Putin alleged that his rural home had been targeted by a failed Ukrainian drone attack. Russia offered no evidence to substantiate the claims, and as The New York Times reported, Ukraine strenuously denied that such an operation took place:

Ukraine immediately denied any such attack, accusing the Kremlin of inventing a pretext to undermine the peace talks being orchestrated by the Trump administration. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday to discuss a possible deal, called the Russian allegation a ‘complete fabrication.’

The Ukrainian president added that Russia fabricated the attack in part to “justify additional attacks against Ukraine.”

Donald Trump, however, apparently accepted Putin’s claims at face value.

“I learned about it from President Putin today,” the American president told reporters. “I was very angry about it.”

Asked whether Putin’s claims had been verified by evidence collected by U.S. intelligence agencies, Trump initially replied: “Well, we’ll find out.”

Or put another way, the American president became “very angry” about claims, despite not knowing whether they were true.