Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Russia McFaul slams Trump: ‘Siding with imperial dictator’ and not Ukraine December 29, 2025 / 09:15

Trump wastes little time embracing Putin’s latest dubious claim

Russia claimed that Ukraine targeted Putin’s private home with a drone attack. Ukraine strenuously denied it. Trump accepted Putin’s story as true anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post